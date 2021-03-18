WATCH: Jan Shatabdi Train runs In Reverse For Over 20km As Brakes Fail After Hitting Cow

In an alarming incident, the Purnagiri Jansatabdi train ran in reverse for over 20 km between the Khatima-Tanakpur section in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The Purnagiri Jansatabdi train was on its way to Tanakpur in Uttarakhand from Delhi. It was finally stopped near Khatima in US Nagar district.

Rajendra Singh, the public relations officer, North Eastern railway division Izzatnagar, Bareilly revealed that a cow was run over near the home signal in Tanakpur by the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train while heading to Tanakpur in the evening on Wednesday. The train was stopped due to an accident but suddenly it started running towards Pilibhit due to the slope and the pilots’ effort to stop the train went in vain.

After the train ran over the cow, its brakes failed due to leakage in the pressure pipe which left the pilots helpless to stop it and sparked panic among the passengers.

After the loco-pilots lost control of the Jan Shatabdi train, railway crossings were shut down to avoid any miss-happening on the track. The train crossed Banbasa and Chakarpur railway stations before railway officials managed to stop it close to Goshikuaon village near Khatima of US Nagar district at about 5 pm.

'Train was stopped by putting soil and aggregates on the railway track'

The official revealed that the Jan Shatabdi train was stopped by putting soil and aggregates on the railway track between Banbasa and Khatima. All passengers were safe and were sent to Tanakpur by roadways buses. Railway officials are repairing the fault and the train will be sent to Tanakpur.

As per the official, a committee of three senior officials has also been formed to ascertain the reason behind this incident. Action will also be taken against those who will be found responsible.

'Loco Pilot and Guard Suspended'

Meanwhile, the Loco Pilot and Guard have been suspended, revealed the Northern Railways.

The Purnagiri Jansatabdi train was flagged off by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in February this year. After the flag-off, Union Railway Minister had said that the introduction of the new modern and safe Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches in the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train will boost tourism and connectivity in the region.

The Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi train connects Tanakpur (Uttarakhand) with the national capital. It was started with an aim to bring socio-economic development in the region while pilgrims visiting Purnagiri temple will be benefitted with improved connectivity.