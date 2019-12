A large number of devotees offered worship at Subramaniaswamy Temple at Tirupparankundram and Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam on Tuesday. The main attraction of the festival – the ‘Mahadeepam’ – was lit on Tirupparankundram hillock at 6 p.m. to the delight of devotees who performed ‘Girivalam’. Special pujas were performed on the hilltop.