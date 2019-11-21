Kerala Speaker On Why He Censored Four Opposition MLAs

Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Thursday censured 4 opposition Congress MLAs for climbing on to his dais and raising slogans during a protest. The incident occurred on Wednesday during a protest by Congress-led UDF MLAs against the police lathi-charge on Palakkad legislator Shafi Parambil and some Kerala Students Union activists during a march to the assembly on Tuesday. During the protest inside the Assembly, the four MLAs – Roji M John, IC Balakrishnan, Anwar Sadat and Eldose Kunnapally – had climbed on to the speaker's dais and raised slogans against the police action.