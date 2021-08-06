Watch: Kolkata Tea Seller Serves Hot Chai Along With Classic Tracks Of Kishore Kumar

Fans of Kishore Kumar can be found across the world, the yesteryear singer has made a place in everyone’s heart. His true admirers never leave a chance to recall him, one such die-hard fan of the legendary background singer recently became viral after a video of him was published online.

Paltan Nag (56), a chaiwala, runs a modest roadside tea cart just a few hundred metres from the prestigious Presidency University in Kolkata's core. In the viral video, Nag can be heard performing the Kishore Kumar classic 'Main shayaar badnaam' from the 1973 movie 'Namak Haraam'. Nag was seen enjoying his song, wearing a t-shirt with a large picture of Kumar embroidered on it. Reportedly, Kolkata's tea-seller sang Kishore Kumar’s song on his 92nd birth anniversary, while attending customers on Wednesday, July 4.

Watch viral video of Kolkata's tea-seller here:

This is Kolkata ❤️



Paltuda who sells tea at Amherst Street, Kolkata- celebrating the birthday of Kishore Kumar & going about his business at the same time.



Received on Whatsapp pic.twitter.com/uncdVtENLP — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) August 5, 2021

As per a report by Times Of India, the humble tea stall owner had dreamt of dedicating his life to singing, however, life happened to him and because of his sore financial conditions, he had to drop singing and work to earn for his family. After his father’s demise, he became the sole bread owner of a family of seven.

But circumstances didn’t break Nag, he found a new set of audiences in his customers. Reportedly, he was quoted saying, that while he had to manage his business, he found immense joy in entertaining his customers. At first, he used to just play the songs on his tape recorder, then he started singing along to the tune. Later, as people appreciated his singing, he arranged himself a 350 odd karaoke track of blockbuster singer Kishore Kumar and started playing them.

The video has gained a lot of love from people online as his voice was filled with joy and admiration, irrespective of his financial situation, he didn't let his passion die. Nag’s spirit filled with positivity was cheered by everyone online. His singing has made him a famous name in the area. Displaying their affection, for the passionate singer cum tea stall owner, netizens have poured their hearts into the comments section of the viral video. While a user wrote, “ He has become a celebrity today, awesome passion and dedication to Kishore Da and his Tea business. Jug Jiyo Patul Da,” another said, “There is something so charming abt Kolkata. The people make this city so unique in its own way.”

He has become a celebrity today ,awesome passion and dedication to Kishore Da and his Tea business.Jug Jiyo Patul Da — Alec (@switnsour) August 5, 2021

There is something so charming abt Kolkata. The people make this city so unique in it's own way. — Bhim Raju (@BhimRaju) August 5, 2021

