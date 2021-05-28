WATCH: Kuwait Towers Light Up With Indian Tricolour In Display Of Solidarity Amidst COVID

As India is battling hard against the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and trying to bring down the curve of positive cases, Kuwait Towers lit up with the Indian Tricolour in solidarity and extended best wishes to the country in the fight against the ungodly virus. Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared the video outlining the dynamic ties between the countries. Sharing the video, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait called the Gulf nation 'India's traditional and close friend'. Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared the video on Twitter and wrote:

INDIA-KUWAIT DYNAMIC PARTNERSHIP: A reassuring message of support &solidarity from India's traditional & close friend #Kuwait in this collective battle against COVID-19. Lighting up the #KuwaitTowers in Tricolor 🇮🇳 to extend best wishes.#IndiaKuwaitFriendship #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/idhpukPuCh — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) May 26, 2021

Officially inaugurated in March 1979, Kuwait Towers are a group of three slender towers in Kuwait City, standing on a promontory into the Persian Gulf. They were the sixth, and last, group in the larger Kuwait Water Towers system of 34 towers, and were built in a style considerably different from the other five groups. The Kuwait Towers are regarded as a landmark and symbol of modern Kuwait. Kuwait Towers facility is operated and managed by the state-owned Touristic Enterprises Company.

Netizens hail Kuwait for extending its solidarity with India

Extraordinary initiative Excellency to take India-Kuwait relations to a new level. — Sajeev K Peter (@sajeevpeter) May 26, 2021

Decades of warm relations between India and Kuwait, coupled with generational changes, are strongly reinforced by the strength of the Indian Embassy's day to day operations.Great wonderful effort Excellency 🙏 — Nixon George (@nixon4g) May 27, 2021

traditional strong bond of friendship between india and Kuwait.Great gesture in this hour of difficulty due to the Covid pandemic. — Surendra Nayak Kapadi (@KapadiNayak) May 27, 2021

Niagara Falls Illuminated With Indian Flag As A Display Of 'hope'

In April this year, The Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada took to their Twitter handle to announce that they will be illuminating the falls in the colours of the national flag as India continues to fight the COVID-19 battle. "India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10 pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia," Niagara Parks wrote on Twitter.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa Beams Tricolour

In April this year, the world's tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with India’s national flag to express solidarity with India and encourage the Indian citizens to stay hopeful and strong as the country battles the hard-hitting COVID-19 variant wave. In an uplifting message, India's key ally and global partner UAE said: “Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time." The official Twitter handle for Burj Khalifa sent out a message of hope and resilience with the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

