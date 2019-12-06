The Debate
The Debate
WATCH: Latest Visuals From Hyderabad Encounter Site

General News

Watch Republic TV's on-ground report of the encounter site where all four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad vet were killed by the police on Friday

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Watch Republic TV's on-ground report of the encounter site where all the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor were killed by the police in an encounter in the wee hours of Friday. Thousands of people have gathered near the location since morning. 

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. As per sources, a magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter.

Published:
COMMENT
