WATCH | Leopard Census Underway In Gujarat's Dang Using Modern Equipment

Forest department employees and volunteers fanned out across Gujarat, camping near waterholes to count leopards and other smaller carnivores, as the census for leopards began on Saturday, May 6. Notably, the census was scheduled for 2021 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH | Dang: Leopard census underway in Gujarat using modern equipment (06/05) pic.twitter.com/QRDDQLMGKl May 7, 2023

In the wee hours of Sunday, May 7, Gujarat's Dang District Police Officer Dinesh Rabari said, "The last census was done in 2016. Cameras traps have been installed everywhere. The number of leopards in Dang is quite high. In 2016 there were a total of 43 leopards, now it is expected to increase. Since last week, 80 teams have been deployed. From 5 pm to 6 am, teams deployed and arranged wherever leopard movements are possible."

Gujarat police officers have installed cameras trap to identify the movements of leopards. According to sources, the Forest Department has built temporary huts near waterholes likely to be visited by leopards and other smaller carnivores like wolves, hyenas, caracals, ratels and foxes. The officials and volunteers would count the animals after directly sighting them while hiding in the huts or on machans at night or on the basis of fresh pug marks and scats or kills made by the carnivores.

“We will do a preliminary count from 5 pm on Friday to 9 am on Saturday. The final count will be taken between 5 pm on Saturday and 9 am on Sunday,” said Nityanand Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat. “We are using around 500 trap cameras in the census exercise,” he added.

Sanjay Srivastava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Administration) reportedly said that the census will cover the entire state and the forest department is taking the help of local volunteers in respective districts for the exercise. “For the last three days, our staff had been monitoring the movement of animals to identify census points. Teams will camp near identified places to count the animals,” he added.

Notably, the Forest Department conducts a leopard census every five years. The last census was conducted in 2016 and the population of these large carnivores was estimated to be 1,395.