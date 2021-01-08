Watch: Leopard Takes A Walk Inside Chamarajanagar Medical College Quarters In Karnataka

A leopard entered the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) doctor's quarters in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka on Wednesday. According to the CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI, the leopard could be seen running through the corridor of the CIMS campus, turning back and looking into a room before exiting the area.

Leopard takes a walk in medical college quarters

According to a report, Dr Sanjeev, dean and director of the CIMS said that the doctors' quarters is close to the college campus in Yadapura village, denying that the leopard was near the hospital. Dr Sanjeev further said that the main hospital building is eight kilometres away in Chamarajanagar.

Karnataka: A leopard entered the doctors' quarters at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/4p7BaBLQxM — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

READ | Leopard Count Surges By 60% In India Since 2014 Estimate; PM Modi Exclaims 'Great News!'

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan had shared the video with the caption, "When a black panther comes for college inspection. Karnataka." Taking to Twitter, he said, "a common leopard. With little dark complexion, it seems. Black panthers are also normal leopard only. Though melanistic. This could be non-melanistic also. In the night."

READ | Leopard Kills Woman In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

When a black panther comes for college inspection. Karnataka. @anil_lulla pic.twitter.com/754rGgRBx4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 7, 2021

READ | Chennai Has Highest CCTV Surveillance In The World; Hyderabad Assumes Second Spot

Leopard count surges by 60% in India

Earlier on December 22, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts taken by the Government of India towards animal conservation on Tuesday, following the release of the "Status of Leopard in India" report which recorded a surge in the population of leopards by 60 per cent in the country. The report was shared by Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

READ | West Bengal: Leopard Rescued After Getting Stuck In Wire Mesh, Sent For Treatment

PM Modi said, "Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases. Congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation. We have to keep up these efforts and ensure our animals live in safe habitats."

Prakash Javadekar said that the increase in numbers of Tigers, Lions, and Leopards over the last few years is a testimony to the fledgeling wildlife and biodiversity of the country.

READ | Snow Leopard Tests Positive For COVID-19 In US Zoo, Sixth Animal Species To Be Infected

(With ANI inputs)