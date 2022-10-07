Watch LIVE | 90th Indian Air Force Day Celebrations, 80 Aircrafts Touch Sky & More Here

For the first time, the Indian Air Force Day is being conducted outside the Delhi NCR, in Chandigarh on October 8, Saturday. At the Sukhna Lake Complex, first, a parade will be held in the morning, and then, a fly-past later in the day as part of IAF's 90th-anniversary celebrations.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will be participating in the Air Force Day fly-past. Combat aircraft such as the Rafale, Su-30 and Mirage 2000 will feature in the vivid and varying formations. Also, Prachand, India's first indigenously made Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) inducted on October 3, will be seen as a part of the troop's show of its prowess.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will preside over the flypast. Also, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari among other dignitaries will be in attendance.

You can watch the IAF Day celebrations LIVE here:-