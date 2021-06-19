WATCH: LS Speaker Om Birla Talks About Farm Laws, Twitter's Tiff With IT Rules And More

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor on the Central Vista project, India's new IT rules, Farm Laws, and Parliament sessions.

'Faced no opposition to Central Vista Project': Om Birla

Om Birla said, 'Both the Houses of Parliament (Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha) urged the government that there is a need for a new Parliament building, in view of the future requirements. This matter was discussed on August 5th, 2020. At the request of both the houses, the government gave permission for the construction of the new building and its budget is around Rs 937 crore. I hope that the new building will be ready by the given deadline that is October 2022'.

"As far the controversy or opposition is concerned-- During the House session when the discussion was going on, there was no protest during that time by any member of any party. During the General Purpose meeting, all the party leaders & committee chairman were present and the map was also discussed and their suitable suggestions were also taken into consideration. Everyone was present in the meeting and the decision was taken after consolidating everybody's suggestions. We brainstorm on every topic and try to reach on a consensus then that suitable suggestion is considered. This happens inside the house as well as outside. This idea came within several sessions even earlier that there is a need for a new Parliament building," he said.

'Will examine after Parliamentary IT Panel decision', says LS Speaker Om Birla

Talking about the ongoing row between Twitter and the government of India over IT rules, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clearly said that once the bill is passed, if someone has some problem they can always request the government to review it, however, they cannot negotiate with the rules which have been set. The Lok Sabha Speaker also stated that once the Parliamentary IT Panel comes to a decision he will examine it.

"The Parliamentary IT Panel has been continuously discussing this. Once their report comes I will examine it," said Om Birla. Although the Lok Sabha Speaker did not share his opinion on Twitter due to the ongoing discussion, however, he said, "After a bill gets passed from the Parliament, then rules formation begins. If anyone has a problem with any clause in the bill then he/she can request the government to review it but they cannot negotiate as it is not in the rules."

Birla speaks on disturbance in Parliament

On being asked about the disturbance from the Opposition's side during the Sessions Om Birla said, 'When I took over as Lok Sabha speaker, 37 sittings were held inside the first session, 35 bills were passed, the house went on late night and there was no disturbance even for an hour. So it was somewhere the result of the active participation and co-operation of all the members. More work was done, they exceeded their work limit by 125%. It happens only when everybody gets the equal opportunity to keep their views. For every bill, enough time was given to the leaders to discuss in the Lower House'.

'Threadbare Analysis over Farm Laws beyond allotted time': Om Birla

LS Speaker stated, 'During the Business Advisor, 4 hours time was allotted over the discussion of Farmers' bill but the time exceed and it went on for 5 hours and 30 minutes. After the discussion, there was a clash of opinions after which the opposition boycotted the session and started protesting but enough time was given for the discussion over the bill. Protest can happen even after a law is passed. My responsibility during the time of passing the Farm Laws was to ensure discussion took place. As it was an important Bill, I gave more time for deliberation inside the House'.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY/REPUBLICWORLD)