WATCH: Lt Col V Kamal Raj On How To Train Army Dogs

Lieutenant Colonel V Kamal Raj, from the Indian Army Remount and Veterinary Corps, spoke to reporters about the new invention of a bulletproof audio-video surveillance jacket for army dogs. At the Idea Innovation Competition conducted by the Army Design Bureau, the Colonel explained the operational uses of these jackets in preventing casualties and locating enemies from a safe distance away. The bulletproof dogs also help keep the army dogs safe from rifle shots. “Army dog handlers train dogs day-in and day-out to stealthily uncover enemy camps and suspicious activities,” he said.