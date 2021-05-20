WATCH: Lt Gen(Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar Shares '3-pronged Approach' To Counter Any COVID Wave

Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff - Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Thursday spoke about the three-pronged approach to take on any wave of COVID-19. Kanitkar who is one of the three members of the panel working on the SUTRA Model said, ''The country will be able to fight any wave of COVID-19 if people avoid super spreader events, vaccinations are increased, basic health care infrastructure is ramped up in the country.''

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, she cited the example of vaccination of the Indian Armed Forces personnel which has helped them stay protected against COVID-19 despite being involved in various important missions across the country.

"Most of us have realised the value of vaccination. In my previous interaction, I had informed how effective vaccination has been for the armed forces. We have been able to vaccinate 96% and in the second wave, we have had a really low case rate including the asymptomatic cases. Those who have got infection have been mild. We have had minimal deaths that too due to extreme comorbidities," Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said.

While elaborating on the three-pronged approach to counter COVID-19, she said, "We must continue to maintain vigilance. Wearing masks, keeping safe distance, avoiding crowded places. We have seen now that the aerosols travel longer distances so instead of being scared, it's better to avoid super spreader events like closed spaces with poor ventilation."

Experts panel working on Sutra Model

Lt Gen (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar along with Manindra Agrawal - Professor of IIT Kanpur and M Vidyasagar - Professor at IIT Hyderabad are working on the SUTRA model. SUTRA meaning - Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach. The Experts Panel monitors the trajectory of the COVID-19 cases and makes projections of the likely peak of COVID-19 accordingly.

The country continues to fight the second wave of COVID-19 with new infections coming below the 3-lakh mark. India on Thursday reported a spike of 2,76,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total case tally has thus risen to 25,772,440 while 3,874 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest since May 15. The overall death toll due to the virus has reached 2,87,122. The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74%.