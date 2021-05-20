Last Updated:

WATCH: Lt Gen(Dr) Madhuri Kanitkar Shares '3-pronged Approach' To Counter Any COVID Wave

Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff - Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Thursday spoke about a three-pronged approach to take on any wave of COVID

Written By
Pritesh Kamath

Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff - Lieutenant General Dr Madhuri Kanitkar on Thursday spoke about the three-pronged approach to take on any wave of COVID-19. Kanitkar who is one of the three members of the panel working on the SUTRA Model said, ''The country will be able to fight any wave of COVID-19 if people avoid super spreader events, vaccinations are increased, basic health care infrastructure is ramped up in the country.''

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, she cited the example of vaccination of the Indian Armed Forces personnel which has helped them stay protected against COVID-19 despite being involved in various important missions across the country.

"Most of us have realised the value of vaccination. In my previous interaction, I had informed how effective vaccination has been for the armed forces. We have been able to vaccinate 96% and in the second wave, we have had a really low case rate including the asymptomatic cases. Those who have got infection have been mild. We have had minimal deaths that too due to extreme comorbidities," Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said.

While elaborating on the three-pronged approach to counter COVID-19, she said, "We must continue to maintain vigilance. Wearing masks, keeping safe distance, avoiding crowded places. We have seen now that the aerosols travel longer distances so instead of being scared, it's better to avoid super spreader events like closed spaces with poor ventilation."

READ | Authorised COVID-19 vaccines effective against all known variants: WHO

Experts panel working on Sutra Model

Lt Gen (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar along with Manindra Agrawal - Professor of IIT Kanpur and M Vidyasagar - Professor at IIT Hyderabad are working on the SUTRA model. SUTRA meaning - Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach. The Experts Panel monitors the trajectory of the COVID-19 cases and makes projections of the likely peak of COVID-19 accordingly.

READ | COVID-19: What's the infection spread range via droplets & aerosols? 2m & 10m, says govt

The country continues to fight the second wave of COVID-19 with new infections coming below the 3-lakh mark. India on Thursday reported a spike of 2,76,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total case tally has thus risen to 25,772,440 while 3,874 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest since May 15. The overall death toll due to the virus has reached 2,87,122. The active cases have further reduced to 31,29,878, comprising 12.14% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74%.

READ | Has India reached COVID-19 peak? Top govt panel sheds light on cases' decline & projection

READ | 'WHO never names a bad actor': US Public health expert Gostin backs COVID probe in China
READ | Remdesivir and other COVID drugs: Top Medical experts answer FAQs over COVID treatment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND