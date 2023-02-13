WATCH | Magnificent C-17 Globemaster Roaring Along With Hawks Of Suryakiran At Aero India

As the Aero India 2023 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, multiple fighter jets and choppers of the Indian Air Force dazzled the skies of Bengaluru showcasing India's defence prowess

Indian Air Force's magnificent C-17 Globemaster along with the Hawks of Suryakiran performed an aerobatic display at the Aero India 2023. In the video, the massive long-haul aircraft C-17 Globemaster can be seen leading the Hawks of Suryakiran aerobatics team showcasing arc formation on the skies of Bengaluru.

Notably, C-17 Globemaster is the aircraft that has been deployed by the Indian government with the transportation of relief material to quake-hit Turkey.

The C-17 Globemaster is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force and is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litter and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfil the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States.

The sircraft has a payload capacity of up to 164,900 pounds (74,797 kg) and can drop a single 60,000-pound (27,216-kilogram) payload, with sequential load drops of 110,000 pounds (49,895 kilograms).