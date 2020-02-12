Watch: Maha BJP Chief Chandrakant Patil Jolted As Chair Breaks; Escapes Serious Injury

On Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil had a narrow escape from injury in Solapur. While he was addressing a press conference, the chair on which he was sitting suddenly broke. Fortunately, he was rescued by security officials and party workers in the nick of time. Thereafter, Patil resumed talking to the media after he was provided with a replacement chair.

The issue of internal dissent within the state unit came to the fore on this occasion. Patil clarified that the grievances of former Ministers Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde had been addressed. Maintaining that they would not leave the party, the Maharashtra BJP chief also asserted that there was no question of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis playing a role at the Centre.

Chandrakant Patil remarked, “I come to know about many such things from you. Khadse and Pankaja Munde will not leave. Their grievances have been catered to from time to time. And Devendra Fadnavis is not going to Delhi. Devendra Fadnavis will work as a strong opposition leader in Maharashtra.”

