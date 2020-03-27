Maharashtra DGP Provides Clarity On Grocery Timings, Movement Of People During Lockdown

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Friday, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal clarified various aspects of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19. He maintained that the police had been given clear instructions not to obstruct the movement of essential goods and services. Moreover, he revealed that there was no set timing for the people for buying essential commodities. Responding to the viewers’ questions pertaining to returning to the native place and going for a morning walk, the Maharashtra DGP made it categorically clear that people must not leave their homes barring for permitted activities in the MHA lockdown guidelines.

Role of the police

“At the outset, I want to tell you that the administration will be on the job. We are working extremely effectively and trying to impose the lockdown in a very humane manner ensuring that the supply of all essential services is maintained are in place. The police force is doing an extremely commendable job.”

Unhindered movement of essential goods and services assured

“Very clear instructions have been given to all units of the Maharashtra Police down the line to the last constable that there should be unhindered movement of essential goods and services to all concerned. This includes trucks and other vehicles which are involved in the movement of goods and services. And we have also set up helplines in all the districts. We have also activated our Twitter handles and we are already on the job to tackle any challenges that are faced by the organizations which are handling these services. Since the last 5 days, we have received about 50,000 calls in Mumbai and 20,000 calls in the rest of Maharashtra. We have also got in touch with all e-commerce companies and we are trying to address all their challenges, whether it is by the way of providing passes for their vehicles etc.”

No set timings to buy grocery

“No, there are no set timings for groceries. In fact, we are taking efforts that shops and establishments who sell essential items remain open 24/7. These are instructions given by the government. This is to ensure that no crowding takes place during a particular time in the day.”

No leeway for people seeking to visit native place

“I am sorry to state categorically that no movement on the roads will be allowed for such people. The government has now given instructions that suitable arrangements for lodging and boarding of people who are moving on the highways or are stranded in some place will be made by the district administration. And our police units are moving with the district administration to do the needful.”

Request to residents of Maharashtra

“We are appealing to the people to remain inside their houses so as to not create a situation which may not be good for society at large. I would also like to point out that there are various provisions of the law to handle such behaviour. But I appeal to the people to please stay home if you are not required to go out.”

“The prohibited order states very clearly that residents should stay at home and come out for permitted activities only. My appeal is that kindly do not stretch the prohibitory orders and make it difficult for enforcement authorities. Ultimately it is their lives which are also at stake. I request all such individuals to abide by the legal position.”

