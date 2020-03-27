WATCH: Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal Speaks About The Police's Role During The Lockdown

With every passing day of the national lockdown, the police force of each Indian state is doing a commendable job at the cost of risking their own lives. Maharashtra Police is one such force that has been at the frontline trying to ease out the problems faced by residents during this national lockdown. With a growing number of positive cases, it’s imperative that residents adhere to the national lockdown call.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal said, “All 47 units of the force have been pressed into action. They are doing a commendable job. The administration is on the job. We are imposing the lockdown in a very humane manner.”

The DGP also agreed to answer queries of Republic TV viewers. On the movement of essential items, Jaiswal said, “The message has been sent to the last man in the force that there should be no obstruction when the movement of essential items is concerned. There should be unhindered movement. This involves movement truck. We have set up helplines and twitter handle is also active. For the last 5 days, we have received around 50,000 calls. We are addressing all the challenges. We have also got in touch with all e-commerce units. We are issuing them passes.”

With regard to the intercity movement, Jaiswal said, “I am sorry to state that no movement on the roads will be allowed. There is strict instruction. If someone is stuck on the highway, boarding and lodging are being provided by the administration.” The top cop has appealed to all residents of the state to stay indoor.

Viewers' queries answered

1. Question by Vikrant Sawant: Are there timings set for grocery, milk stores in Mumbai?

Answer: No, there are no set timings for groceries. In fact, we are taking efforts that shops and establishments who sell essential items remain open 24/7. These are instructions given by the government. This is to ensure that no crowding takes place during a particular time in the day.

2. Question by K Raj: Can’t the State Governments arrange buses for those who want to go to their native places, but have got stranded at some bus station?

Answer: I am sorry to state categorically that no movement on the roads will be allowed for such people. The government has now given instructions that suitable arrangements for lodging and boarding of people who are moving on the highways or are stranded at some place will be made by the district administration. And our police units are moving with the district administration to do the needful.

3. Question by Dwij Bhandari: How does the police differentiate between those who are going out for groceries and those who are loitering around?

Answer: Well, the police is depending on the goodwill of the individual concerned. Because its more a voluntary effort on the part of the public and we are appealing to their good sense to listen to the advisories given by the government from time to time. We are appealing to the people to remain inside their houses so as to not create a situation that may not be good for society at large. I would also like to point out that there are various provisions of the law to handle such behaviour. But I appeal to the people to please stay home if you are not required to go out.

Question 4: Should apartment management committees stop morning walk in the compound if residents are maintaining social distancing?

Answer: We are appealing to the people to remain inside their houses so as to not create a situation that may not be good for society at large. I would also like to point out that there are various provisions of the law to handle such behaviour. But I appeal to the people to please stay home if you are not required to go out. The prohibited order states very clearly that residents should stay at home and come out for permitted activities only. My appeal is that kindly do not stretch the prohibitory orders and make it difficult for enforcement authorities. Ultimately it is their lives that are also at stake. I request all such individuals to abide by the legal position.

