Watch | Man Attacks Girl With Sharp Weapon On The Way To College In Pune, Arrested

A shocking incident took place in Pune on Tuesday morning where a man attacked his female friend with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident occurred in Pune but the locals were able to rescue the girl and handed over the accused to Pune Police.

Pune Police immediately registered the case and arrested the accused under Section 307 of IPC.

The mother of the victim said, "He was harassing her for many days, following which they had informed his parents and requested them to make him understand that he will not harass the daughter again in future and ask him to stay away from her. Following our request his father assured and told us not to worry, I'll make him understand. Despite that yesterday he called and threatened her. Reacting to the threat, my daughter warned him saying if he calls again she will file a police complaint; following which he got angry and followed my daughter till the college attacked her and her friend but by god's grace she survived."

The victim's mother raised serious concerns about the women's security in Pune City stating that "If such things are happening here in the city then how are the women safe, I am scared that there's no guarantee if my daughter would have returned from college or not, college authorities should have not allowed such people in the college,"

The Pune police DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "The accused and the victim knew each other, but due to the differences in thoughts and violent behaviour she decided not to talk with him, since then he started harassing her by calling her as he didn't get a response, he lost to his anger and attacked the victim with a sharp weapon on her head and hand, The girl was treated in a civic after treatment she was allowed to go, we have recorded her statement and registered a case under section 307 ( Attempt to Murder) of the IPC and arrested the accused."