Last Updated:

Watch | Man Brutally Assaulted At Bengaluru Mobile Shop Over Charging Cable

The accused attacked the customer for over 5 minutes, hitting him with chairs. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera.

General News
 
| Written By
Prajwal Prasad

Brutal assault by miscreants over charging cable. (Credit: Republic)


In a horrifying incident, a man was thrashed by two miscreants at a mobile shop on Magadi Road in Nelamangala area of Bengaluru Rural. The victim was charging his phone using a C-pin charger when the accused entered the shop and demanded to use the C-pin charger. The shopkeeper declined saying that a customer was using it. Enraged, the two accused brutally thrashed the customer, hitting him with chairs. The entire act was caught on a CCTV camera inside the shop.

The accused have been identified as Shreyas and Manjunath. Manjunath has been taken into custody while Shreyas is absconding. A police team has been formed to nab the accused. 

"In Bengaluru Rural under Madanayakanahalli police station limits near Nelamangala on Magadi road there was an assault in a shop owned by a person Girish. Two people, Shreyas and Manjunath came there and asked for a C-Pin cable from the attender Aslam who was present. The attender refused and said that the cable was being used by another customer. Shreyas and Manjunath then question the customer and assault him. We have already arrested one of the accused Manjunath whereas the other accused is absconding and we will nab him soon,” said Bengaluru Rural SP, Mallikarjun Baladanddi while speaking to Republic Network. 

READ | Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Where and how to check scorecard

Not a new incident: Locals

The residents who were witnesses to the entire incident stopped the fight with great difficulty. Recounting the incident, an eyewitness, Manu, said, "These incidents keep happening very often in this locality and the miscreants who thrashed the victim are involved in petty fights and this arrest should hopefully bring some discipline in them and also fear the law enforcement authorities."

READ | Will probe all scams, irregularities during previous BJP regime, says Karnataka CM

The incident comes at a time when the Karnataka government has issued a warning that individuals who disobey the law will face consequences, especially if they are involved in crimes that put human lives in danger.

READ | Insider vs outsider row erupts in Karnataka BJP; Congress' 'influence' to be blamed?
READ | Karnataka govt to take all measures, including use of AI, to curb fake news
READ | Karnataka's milk brand Nandini puts on hold its expansion plan in Kerala
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND