WATCH: Man Rides Bicycle On Busy Street Holding Weight On His Head With Both Hands

Abhishek Raval
Fearlessness has no limits but it doesn’t come out in comfortable situations, only when necessities arise that it brings the best out of the person. 

This was proved by a man whose video is now going viral on social media. He is riding a bicycle on a city street in India, with his hands off the handle. Until here, it’s fine because many of us might have revelled in that thrill. But what seems to be an absolute act of ‘confidence’ is when the bicycle rider is seen carrying weight on his head transporting it from one particular location to another. As he rides past other vehicles, he is using both his hands to balance the weight on his head rather than to steer the handle of the cycle.

IPS officer Arif Shaikh shared the video on Twitter, stated, "और कुछ मिले ना मिले...life में बस इतना confidence मिल जाए... (Hope I get enough confidence as this, even though I may or may not get the desired things)."

However, the netizens had all praise, wit and sympathy for the fearless man. Here are some of the reactions:

