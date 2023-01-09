WATCH: Man Rides Bicycle On Busy Street Holding Weight On His Head With Both Hands

Fearlessness has no limits but it doesn’t come out in comfortable situations, only when necessities arise that it brings the best out of the person.

This was proved by a man whose video is now going viral on social media. He is riding a bicycle on a city street in India, with his hands off the handle. Until here, it’s fine because many of us might have revelled in that thrill. But what seems to be an absolute act of ‘confidence’ is when the bicycle rider is seen carrying weight on his head transporting it from one particular location to another. As he rides past other vehicles, he is using both his hands to balance the weight on his head rather than to steer the handle of the cycle.

IPS officer Arif Shaikh shared the video on Twitter, stated, "और कुछ मिले ना मिले...life में बस इतना confidence मिल जाए... (Hope I get enough confidence as this, even though I may or may not get the desired things)."

और कुछ मिले ना मिले...life में बस इतना confidence मिल जाए... pic.twitter.com/bI6HcnuB1z — Arif Shaikh IPS (@arifhs1) January 7, 2023

However, the netizens had all praise, wit and sympathy for the fearless man. Here are some of the reactions:

The suffering on his face does not say ‘confidence’. It says मजबूरी It says helplessness at having to do this, endangering himself & others because he can’t afford to pay for transportation by a goods carrier. Sad that no one offers help but records this like a circus act. Shame. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) January 8, 2023

बात तो सही है सर जी

लेकिन डर आपके चालान काटे जाने का है 🤣 — GHEWAR CHOUHAN  (@ghewarchouhan51) January 7, 2023

इसे कॉन्फिडेंस नहीं skill कहते हैं — Bombay Bhau (@BhaiyaBabu4U) January 7, 2023

Majboori aur gareebi hai Bhai vo confidence nahi — Divya Upadhyay (@protestorno_1) January 8, 2023

Life me Balance Bahut Jaruri hai.

🙏🙏🙏 — Govinda Das 🇮🇳 (@Govindadass3) January 7, 2023

