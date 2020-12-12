Watch: Man Ties Dog To The Car & Drags Down The Road; Arrested For Animal Abuse

In a shocking case of animal abuse in Kerala, a video emerged of a man who tied his dog to his car and dragged him along the road in order to abandon the pet. The dog was later freed by the man after the people nearby confronted him as someone took a video of the incident which went viral on social media. The man driving the car, Yusuf, was arrested by the police after a case was lodged by an animal welfare organisation for animal cruelty. This incident occurred around 11 am near Paravur in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

"What is your problem?"

Akhil, the passerby who witnessed the brutality informed that a rope was tied around the neck of the dog which was tied to the car driven by Yusuf as he dragged the dog along the road. Terming the scene as 'brutal' and 'horrific', the eye-witness stated that when he questioned the man Yusuf yelled back asking 'What is your problem if the dog dies?' but released the dog on the street. As the video went viral on social media, Akhil also went on to inform the animal welfare organisation DAYA about the incident. The organisation then filed a police complaint following which the driver of the car was arrested for animal cruelty.

Informing that he took note of the incident and recorded it on his phone at around 11 am near Paravur, Akhil said, "It was a horrific scene. A rope was tied around the neck of the dog and it was being brutally dragged along the road."

According to officials, the pet dog was later traced and taken to a government veterinary facility for treatment. Kerala police informed that the man stated that he wanted to get rid of the female dog as its presence was causing trouble on his street with the stray dogs. As of now, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 428 - Mischief by killing or maiming animal, 429 - Mischief by killing or maiming cattle and 11(1) - the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

(With inputs from PTI)