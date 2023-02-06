WATCH: Man Wields Machete, Threatens People In Kalaburagi's Busy Market; Shot By Police

In a shocking incident that has come to the fore from Karnataka's Kalaburagi where a man was seen brandishing a machete and threatening people in a busy market. The incident happened on Sunday night after which the miscreant who has been identified as Abdul Zafar Saab was shot in the leg by the police officials. The injured was then rushed to the hospital and a case has been registered at the Kalaburagi police station.

Police open fire at man threatening to attack locals in Kalaburagi

In videos accessed by Republic TV, the miscreant was threatening the locals while he was demanding money and abusing but no one seemed to notice in the beginning. He then pull out his machete in the middle of the busy market and began attacking people as chaos spread across the area. The police constables arrived at the scene approached the miscreant and tried to control him but he went on a rampage, he even attempted to stab some policemen.

As he was getting out of control the sub-inspector Wahid Kotwal in self-defence and for the safety of the public opened fire which distracted Abdul Zafar while the second shot hit him on his leg. Another constable hit on his hand with a stick after which he dropped his machete. The miscreant then fell to the ground and was surrounded by police officials.

The police informed that Abdul Zafar Saab was taken to the hospital for treatment and is out of danger. He will soon be taken into custody for further interrogation.