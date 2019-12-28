The Debate
The Debate
Controversial Video Surfaces From Meerut, UP Cop Hurls 'Go To Pakistan' At CAA Protest

General News

A video was shot on December 20 has come to light where Meerut SP Akhilesh Singh has been caught on camera telling protestors to go to Pakistan.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

A video shot on December 20 has recently come to light where Meerut SP Akhilesh Singh has been caught on camera telling protestors to go to Pakistan. It was the day when five people were killed during anti-CAA protests in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The SP has explained that his comment was in response to pro-Pakistan slogans. He alleged that some people in the area were trying to provoke violence with anti-India slogans. It can also be seen in the video that the local Muslims agree with the police that shouting pro-Pakistan slogans were wrong.

Published:
COMMENT
