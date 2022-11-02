Last Updated:

WATCH: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday, November 2, made an emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather. 

In a major update, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's helicopter on Wednesday, November 2, made an emergency landing near Umiam lake due to bad weather. Soon after the emergency landing, the Meghalaya Chief Minister informed about the incident and said that the chopper had to land at the United Christian College Ground near Umiam lake due to poor weather conditions and that he enjoyed the beautiful scenery in the campus, met with the staff of the college and had lunch in the canteen.

In the video shared on Twitter, Sangma was seen walking from the ground to the college and sharing the story of the emergency landing with others while having a humble lunch.

Sangma tweeted: 

This comes a few days after Cyclone Sitrang hurtled through the state, damaging hundreds of houses and uprooting electric poles. The accompanying rain triggered flash floods that destroyed paddy and potato crops. The power supply was also hit in the state by the cyclonic storm.  At least four districts had ordered that schools be closed as the Met department had forecast heavy rainfall with strong winds in the eastern districts bordering Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, he was seen paying with his mother floral tributes to the grave of his father P A Sangma on the occasion of All Souls Day. Catholics across the state celebrate November 2 as All Souls Day and clean graveyards, lay wreaths and conduct special prayer services in memory of the dead.

