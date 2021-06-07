WATCH: Mehul Choksi's Remand Extended; Will Remain At Dominica-China Friendship Hospital

The magistrate court of Dominica on Monday further extended Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi's custody at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he has been kept as a patient since May 29. Earlier, during a hearing in a case related to his alleged illegal entry into the island nation, Chief Magistrate Candia Carette George explained that since Mehul Choksi 'is not well', based on doctors' advice, he will be further remanded at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital till the next date of hearing. Notably, Mehul Choksi had filed for bail in the Dominican High Court which will be heard on June 8. Exclusive visuals of Mehul Choksi being produced in court have been accessed by Republic.

Mehul Choksi Reveals Who 'abducted' Him To Dominica

As fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi seeks bail in Dominica, his lawyers have written to Antigua & Barbuda Police Commissioner on Sunday, providing names of his alleged abductors, according to Antigua News Room. Antigua PM Gaston Browne has said that based on Choksi's allegations, Antigua police has begun probing his possible abduction to Dominica. He maintained that his government was taking Choksi's allegations seriously.

Mehul Choksi's Arrest

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. Following a yellow notice alert, Dominican authorities arrested Choksi for allegedly illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach. While Choksi is seeking to be repatriated to Antigua where he enjoys citizenship, Antigua PM Gaston Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India. An eight-member team of the CBI, the ED, and the Ministry of External Affairs had flown to Dominica to pursue the case for Choksi's deportation, but have now returned to India.

Mehul Choksi & Nirav Modi accused of siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018 and India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.

