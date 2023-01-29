Last Updated:

WATCH | Military Bands Enthrall Audience At ‘Beating The Retreat’ Ceremony In Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was the chief guest at the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

Beating The Retreat 2023

Military bands enthralled the audience in the national capital at the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony which took place at Vijay Chowk amid light rain. The ceremony marked the formal culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

Music bands of Indian forces performed 29 songs

Music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) performed 29 patriotic songs. In the ceremony, captivating tunes of "Almora," "Kedar Nath," "Sangam Dur," "Queen of Satpura," "Bhagirathi," and "Konkan Sundari" were played using pipes and drums. 

A large audience weathered rain engulfed in the high-spirited performances of the forces. 

Lauding the efforts of armed forces, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradeh tweeted, "No rain clouds can ever dampen our spirits."


The Indian Air Force band grabbed everyone's attention with their engaging musical performances on ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, whereas band of Indian Navy played 'Jai Bharati.'


The Indian Army band performed ‘Shankhnaad’, ‘Sher-e-Jawan’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Agranee Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. 

President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, was the chief guest at the Beating the Retreat ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also graced the event.

The ceremony ended with ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’ and the national anthem which echoed across Raisina Hill.

