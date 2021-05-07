WATCH: Mob Attacks Riot Police While Enforcing COVID Norms, Accused Absconding After FIR

On Friday, a shocking video emerged in which a Riot control police (RCP) officer was attacked by a mob in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. A mob of around 100 people in Sangamner of Ahmednagar district attacked and chased a State Reserve Police Force personnel who had gone to disperse the huge assembly of people, in order to enforce COVID-19 norms.

Amid the COVID crisis, Section 144 has been imposed by the government across the state-- a crowd gathered in the Sangamner area where people were not wearing masks and maintaining social distance. So, the State Reserve personnel on patrol tried to disperse the crowd. Initially, an argument broke between the police and the crowd. About 50 to 100 people hurled stones, causing severe damage to police vehicles. Most of the accused fled after the incident and search operation is on to nab them. The police have registered an FIR against several people, including 5 named accused.

Maharashtra's COVID guidelines

State-wide section 144 has been imposed and night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM

No one to move in public places without valid reasons, except people in essential services

All public transport open fully - Autos: driver +2; taxi: driver + 50%, bus: full seating occupancy only

All offices to work from home except central, state and local govt, co-op, state and Pvt banks, offices of advocates - but no visitors to such offices

Private vehicles can ply only for emergency, essential services

All restaurants, bars shut - only home delivery allowed

Entertainment places like cine-plex, theatres, Amusement Parks/ Arcades/ Video Game Parlours, water parks, gyms, auditoriums, clubs, swimming pools, sports complexes, shooting for films, beaches, gardens, open spaces all shut

All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services shut

All saloons, beauty parlours and Spa would remain closed

Religious places shut but the staff is allowed to function

Marriages allowed only with 25 people present - all staff to have COVID-ve certificate

Funerals allowed with 20 people

E-commerce allowed delivery of essential goods and services

COVID cases in Maharashtra

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare data, the total number of active COVID cases in Maharashtra is 6,41,281 with 42.27.940 recoveries and 73,515 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,501 cases with 63,842 recoveries and 853 deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,14,188 new COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,14,91,598

Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351

Death toll: 2,34,083

Active cases: 36,45,164

Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058

(Image Credits: ANI)