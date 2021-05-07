WATCH: Mob Attacks Riot Police While Enforcing COVID Norms, Accused Absconding After FIR

Quick links:
On Friday, a shocking video emerged in which a Riot control police (RCP) officer was attacked by a mob in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. A mob of around 100 people in Sangamner of Ahmednagar district attacked and chased a State Reserve Police Force personnel who had gone to disperse the huge assembly of people, in order to enforce COVID-19 norms.
Amid the COVID crisis, Section 144 has been imposed by the government across the state-- a crowd gathered in the Sangamner area where people were not wearing masks and maintaining social distance. So, the State Reserve personnel on patrol tried to disperse the crowd. Initially, an argument broke between the police and the crowd. About 50 to 100 people hurled stones, causing severe damage to police vehicles. Most of the accused fled after the incident and search operation is on to nab them. The police have registered an FIR against several people, including 5 named accused.
According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare data, the total number of active COVID cases in Maharashtra is 6,41,281 with 42.27.940 recoveries and 73,515 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,501 cases with 63,842 recoveries and 853 deaths.
As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,14,188 new COVID19 cases, 3,31,507 discharges, and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours.
