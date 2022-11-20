Watch: Moments Before Auto-rickshaw Blast, Accused Shareeq Spotted Near The Vehicle

After Karnataka DGP confirmed that the auto-rickshaw blast in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror' and a 5-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in the city to probe the case, Republic Media Network has now accessed visuals from the blast site where prime accused Shareeq was spotted right next to the auto-rickshaw, and was seen speaking to others around, just moments before the explosion, indicating his full involvement.

#BREAKING | In Mangaluru blast, accused Shareeq seen walking around the auto.



Notably, Shareeq was the same person who had allegedly conducted trial blasts in Shivamogga. He was also allegedly involved in pro-terror writings on walls in Mangaluru and was named accused no.1. Shareeq was arrested and in jail before being released on bail in February 2021.

Earlier in the day, , Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that the 'big plot' behind this blast will be uncovered soon. He said, "An autorickshaw with a passenger carrying a pressure cooker exploded. The driver and passenger were admitted to the hospital. The cops are conducting an investigation and there was an LED instrument. On preliminary investigation, it has been learned that the person was impersonating someone else with a duplicate Aadhar card. We have got information that this is an act of terror."

Bommai added, "The police, NIA and IB are investigating the case. The cops have admitted him to the hospital and as soon as he regains consciousnes,s they will investigate him. On preliminary investigation it has been learned that he has a terror link. There is a big plot behind this which will be uncovered after investigation."

Sources have informed Republic that a Coimbatore angle has also emerged in the Mangaluru blast probe. The police have found out that the passenger in the autorickshaw, Prem Raj, used a fake Aadhaar card to buy and register a SIM card in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

Notably, this holds significance as a similar explosion took place in Coimbatore in October, after a car exploded. It is pertinent to mention that during the Coimbatore blast probe, Tamil Nadu police recovered bomb-making materials from Mubin, who carried out the blast and was killed in the process.

After the emergence of a Coimbatore link in the Mangaluru blast, the Tamil Nadu DGP ordered a probe in Coimbatore as well. Also, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu has spoken to his counterpart in Karnataka in connection with the Mangaluru blast probe.

As per sources, Prem Raj was misleading the police. During the investigation when police were interrogating Prem Raj, he gave a phone number to the police stating that the number belongs to his brother - Babu Rao. However, when the police called Babu Rao to know about Prem Raj, Rao denied knowing Raj, saying that he had no idea who Prem Raj is.