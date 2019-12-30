WATCH: MoS Kishan Reddy On Anti-CAA Protests

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy slammed the Congress while talking about anti-CAA clashes across the country on Monday, December 30. He alleged that the Congress party is ‘misleading the minorities and spreading false propaganda by aiming to divide citizens based on communal lines’. He also clarified on the NPR by asking Congress why they didn't oppose it in 2015, as NDA’s NPR is ‘almost the same’ as UPA’s NPR. “Census and NPR are all the same. We have asked for a few more details for the welfare of the people," he said.