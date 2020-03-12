WATCH: MPs Shout 'No, No' As Speaker Om Birla Suggests Extending LS Session Over Weekend

The Parliament on Thursday was in an uproar after Speaker Om Birla suggested to keep the Lok Sabha functioning over the weekend to debate the tabled Bills. The recommendation by the Om Birla came after the Lok Sabha sessions witnessed a lack of productivity.

Addressing the House, Om Birla on March 12 noted that debate was pending on the Bills that were tabled in the Lok Sabha during the session due to the ruckus caused in the last week. As a result, he proposed to extend the session during the weekend. Immediately, chants of 'no-no' could be heard in the Lok Sabha, as Parliamentarians unanimously refused to work during the weekend.

"If the entire Parliament is in agreement, we can discuss it (Bills) on Saturday, Sunday," Om Birla said, however, his voice was immediately drowned by MPs shouting, "no, no." The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Major Port Authorities Bill 2020 were tabled in the Lok Sabha in the past week and are pending to be taken up for discussion.

Om Birla skips LS

Disrupting proceedings of Lok Sabha does not bring credit to anyone and Speaker Om Birla is saddened by the behaviour of some members, BJD leader B Mahtab said on Thursday as he presided over the Question Hour. For the second consecutive day, Birla did not come to the House, which has been rocked by Opposition protests over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2.

The Speaker is saddened by the behaviour of some members and he has every right to express his anguish, Mahtab said. He said disrupting proceedings does not bring credit to anyone. As the vociferous protests continued, Mahtab also said there is an alarming situation due to coronavirus cases and such issues need to be discussed.

If the government is ready to talk, then you should also talk and there is no point in creating a ruckus. Both Delhi violence and coronavirus situations are important issues and there should be discussions on them, he noted. As he was speaking from the chair, a Congress member was heard shouting, "you are not the Speaker". Around 30 members, mostly from Congress, were in the Well of the House shouting slogans and displaying placards. Some of them were also holding a large banner demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

