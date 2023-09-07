WATCH: Mumbai Youth Gives A Tour Of His 1 BHK Flat, Brings To Fore Grim Housing Situation

Mumbai is known as the ‘City of Dreams’ and 'land of opportunities' but do you know finding a respectable home to buy or rent here can be a real hassle? Mumbai tops among the most expensive cities in India for accommodation rentals thereby compelling people to live in cramped and small apartments. Showcasing the reality of the country's largest city, an Instagram user recently shared a house tour video of a 1 BHK flat in Mumbai leaving netizens both amused and concerned.

“Aajao boss dikha Dunga! South Bombay hai boss compromise to karna padega boss (Come Boss, I will show you. Boss, you will have to compromise because it’s South Bombay),” Instagram user named Sumit Palve captioned the video post, poking fun at the house tour videos made by real estate agents.

Watch the video:

In the video, the youngster shows his incredibly small and claustrophobic flat and describes the various modifications he has made to make every square inch count. Palve can be seen repeatedly saying that the buyer needs to “compromise” even for a Rs 2.5 crore apartment as the property is in South Mumbai.

Netizens react to the claustrophobic flat

Numerous user comments have poured in, in the comments section of the video post. While some people found the video amusing, others claimed that it made them feel claustrophobic and brought attention to Mumbai's housing crisis. Some who lived in bigger houses in other cities said that the video made them aware of their privilege.

"Delhi houses feel heavenly after watching this,” said one user.

Another commented, "Imagine the life of people who actually manage to live here." A third said, "Worst thing is, the washroom in the kitchen." A fourth added, "Jokes apart, this really made me realise how privileged I am."

Another person wrote, "My home is at least 10x of this space, and we all siblings grew up thinking we have a small house."