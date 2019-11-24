WATCH: NCP MLAs Identify Plain-clothed Policeman In Their Mumbai Hotel, Confront Him

As the reports emerge that NCP is planning to move its MLAs from Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai's Powai to Hotel Hyatt due to security reasons, a possible reason for the move has surfaced. In a video, reportedly from Hotel Renaissance, a policeman in plain clothes was identified by NCP leaders in the premises. He was confronted by the leaders and they accused him of spying on the NCP MLAs and passing the information to the BJP. Jitendra Awhad, NCP MLA, claimed that police won’t do any such things unless and until they are instructed by those who are in government.

Watch the policeman being confronted in the video above.