WATCH: New CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan's Inspiring Speech On 1971 War From 2019

During his speech, Lt General Anil Chauhan had credited the triumph of the 1971 war to the martyrs and the soldiers of both the Indian army and Mukti Jodhas.

The Government of India on Wednesday, September 28, appointed Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retired) as India's second Chief of Defence Staff. The post was lying vacant since CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.

CDS Chauhan, in his inspiring speech on the occasion of Vijay Diwas in 2019, had thanked the veterans of the Indian army and Mukti Jodhas for the historical win in the 1971 India-Bangladesh Liberation war. 

Addressing the media on the occasion, the then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command General Anil Chauhan dedicated the victory of the 1971 war to the veterans and the martyrs who fought the forces of west-Pakistan with utmost courage. "This actual glory of the 1971 war belongs to our comrades in arms who are not with us," he said.

"I am sure their sacrifice is going to encourage and will continue to motivate the future generations of the Indian Army and the citizens of the country," he added.

During his speech, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan credited the triumph of the 1971 war to the martyrs and the soldiers of both the Indian army and Mukti Jodhas who fought the war and inspired the coming generations of the country. Before his speech, he was also seen laying the wreath at Vijay Smarak along with Mukti Jodhas, veterans, and officers of Indian and Bangladesh Armed Forces to commemorate the 48th Vijay Diwas at Vijay Smarak, Fort William, Kolkata. 

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Retd) becomes India's next CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan has been appointed as the second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Wednesday by the Government of India. Born on May 18, 1961, Lt General Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. Further, in the rank of Major General, the officer commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. 

Later as Lt General, he also commanded a corps in the North East. He then became the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021. 

Notably, Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

