WATCH New Parliament Building In Making As Nation Wakes Up To Witness Historic Day

If democracy and sovereignty have to be symbolically represented, no other concrete structure than a parliament can be better suited. With the new building of the parliament on the cusp of being inaugurated on May 28, India is all set to embark on its journey of development.

India's socioeconomic, regional, linguistic, religious, and ethnic diversity has come to life in Parliament. The magnitude of this accomplishment is astounding, as the notion of the political equality of all citizens has infiltrated the political consciousness of India.

The construction of the old Parliament House building began in 1921 and was completed in 1927. It is a heritage-grade building that is over 100 years old. The activities of the parliament have grown significantly over time, as have the numbers of members and visitors. The building's initial design is not mentioned in any record or document. As a result, additions and alterations have been made on the fly. For instance, the original building's exterior was altered when two new stories were added in 1956 over the outer circular portion of the structure, hiding the Central Hall's dome.

New Parliament Building

The administration has developed a plan to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats in the new Parliament building to 888 and the number of Rajya Sabha seats to 348, to alleviate the space constraints in the legislative chambers. The outdated structure has a capacity for 250 Rajya Sabha seats and 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The new structure includes the two parliamentary chambers as well as an impressive addition in the form of a centrally situated "Constitutional Hall."

Six committee rooms with cutting-edge audio-visual technologies are also housed in the new building.

The new Parliament building, which occupies a space of about 65,000 square metres, has a triangular configuration Six committee rooms with cutting-edge audio-visual technologies will also be housed in the new facility. When compared to the current structure, which only contains three such rooms, this is a huge improvement.

The new Parliament building, which occupies a space of about 65,000 square metres, has a triangular configuration to maximise space utilisation as opposed to the existing Parliament building's circular shape.

In the making of the grand structure, 23,04,095 employees were recruited; 26,045 megatons of steel were used, and 63,807 megatons of cement were used to craft the building, according to the official data.