The fourth Armed Forces Veterans' Day and Ex-Servicemen Sammelan was organised at 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday to commemorate the sacrifice of the veterans during war and peace. Chief Minister Naveen Pattanaik attended the event as the Chief Guest and paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Martyrs Memorial. The event was attended by around 1,000 veterans and their families.