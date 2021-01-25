Watch: On Arnab Goswami's On-air Press Conference On 'The Debate', India Speaks Out

On Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami announced that he and his wife and Senior Executive Editor of the Republic Media Network Mrs. Samyabrata Ray Goswami are going to submit all their financial details to the CBI and the ED. This comes amid the attempt to question his integrity through leaks in continuation with the allegations levelled in the alleged TRP scam. During 'The Debate', viewers from across the country partook in Arnab's on-air press conference and extended support to him and the Republic Media Network.

Here is what the callers said:

Krishnan, Viewer from Chennai : "Hit them hard, Arnab. We are very proud of your courage. We want you to come to Chennai with your channel. Please come with Tamil. We require Republic in Chennai. The entire people of Chennai are with you."

Ankit, Viewer from Delhi : "I must tell this nation very proudly that you are a person who drove me nationalist once again because I lost my faith in judiciary due to some issues. And you are the one who made me nationalist again."



Prem Advani, Viewer from Mumbai : "I have been following you since the death of Sushant Singh. You are a very brave person and because of your braveness, people are against you. Satyameva Jayate."



: "I have been following you since the death of Sushant Singh. You are a very brave person and because of your braveness, people are against you. Satyameva Jayate." Aniruddha, Viewer from Hyderabad: "My mother is aged above 60 and when you were in Taloja jail, she went ahead and went to Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam Lord Venkateshwara to seek his blessings to protect you. I would like to share that with you. We love you so much. Though she doesn't understand English, she sits for two years to watch your show to give you all the blessings she can."

Dr. Richa, Viewer from Sikkim: "The way people are trying to prove you wrong, that is one of the absurd things that I am finding out and I want to you know that this is your press conference and I am Arnab. My family is Arnab. And as General Bakshi says that you are an institution, I want you to know that me, my family, my villagers- we are the very people of that institution."

This is the first time that a media professional and a public personality is disclosing every single rupee of their financial transactions— that too of the last 16 years. Mr Arnab Goswami hopes that now that he and Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami are declaring every rupee earned and spent since 2004, owners and editors of other media networks who have cast aspersions on him will do the same this week.