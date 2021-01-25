Watch: On Arnab Goswami's On-air Press Conference On 'The Debate', India Speaks Out

Quick links:
On Monday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami announced that he and his wife and Senior Executive Editor of the Republic Media Network Mrs. Samyabrata Ray Goswami are going to submit all their financial details to the CBI and the ED. This comes amid the attempt to question his integrity through leaks in continuation with the allegations levelled in the alleged TRP scam. During 'The Debate', viewers from across the country partook in Arnab's on-air press conference and extended support to him and the Republic Media Network.
#ArnabDeclaresIncome | My mother is about 60, when you were in Taloja Jail, she went to the temple to pray for you and she sends her blessings. You are not alone: Aniruddha - Viewer, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/k4yAYDfTk5— Republic (@republic) January 25, 2021
#ArnabDeclaresIncome | No matter what happens, you are always in our prayers. You are an asset to this country. We are always with you, we are sending you strength: Dr. Richa - Viewer from Sikkim pic.twitter.com/pU2kOUQyLr— Republic (@republic) January 25, 2021
This is the first time that a media professional and a public personality is disclosing every single rupee of their financial transactions— that too of the last 16 years. Mr Arnab Goswami hopes that now that he and Mrs Samyabrata Ray Goswami are declaring every rupee earned and spent since 2004, owners and editors of other media networks who have cast aspersions on him will do the same this week.