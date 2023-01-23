WATCH: Passenger Harasses Cabin Crew On SpiceJet Flight, Deboarded Over Unruly Behaviour

Adding to a string of bizarre in-flight incidents, two passengers were offloaded from a SpiceJet flight and were handed over to security after they misbehaved with one of the cabin crew members on Monday. As per the accessed visuals, one of the passengers was seen arguing with the crew onboard the Delhi-Hyderabad flight.

A purported video of the incident is doing rounds on the internet in which the passenger was seen getting indulged in a verbal spat with the crew members.

According to the airline’s statement, the passengers 'harassed' the cabin crew, following which, he and his co-passenger were off-boarded the flight and were handed over to security personnel.

#WATCH | "Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today



The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport

SpiceJet issues statement

Issuing an official statement on the incident, the airlines said, “On January 23, 2023, a SpiceJet wet-leased Corendon aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-8133 (Delhi – Hyderabad). During boarding at Delhi, one passenger behaved in an unruly and inappropriate manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew.”

“Following this, the crew informed the PIC and security staff of the same. The said passenger and a co-passenger, who were travelling together, were offloaded and handed over to the security team,” the statement added.

DGCA’s advisory to tackle unruly passengers

Amid the increasing number of in-flight incidents, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier in January issued an advisory to airlines to control the unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passengers onboard.

Issuing the advisory, the DGCA reiterated the responsibility of individuals i.e. pilot-in-command, cabin crew, and director in-flight services, towards handling unruly passengers under various provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937, DGCA regulations, circulars and manuals of airlines approved and accepted by the regulator.