Watch: Pigeon Spotted In Jaipur Bound GoAir Flight, Plane Delayed By 30 Minutes

General News

A bizarre incident occurred on Friday when boarded passengers found a pigeon inside the Jaipur bound GoAir flight which was about to take off from Ahmedabad.

A bizarre incident occurred on Friday when the boarded passengers found a pigeon inside the Jaipur bound GoAir flight G8 702 which was about to take off from Ahmedabad airport. The pigeon was hidden in the baggage shelves. The passengers were left amazed after spotting the pigeon.

Some passengers were heard jovially saying that the bird be given a boarding pass while the pigeon flew within the flight trying to find an escape route amid the mounting ruckus. Later, the crew members opened the doors of the flight and managed to push the pigeon out. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.

Earlier, Ahmedabad Airport has been in the news after trying an innovative technique of airport employee wearing a bear costume to chase off monkeys in the airport premises and runway area. This unique idea was taken up by Airport Authorities of India (AAI) claiming that there was a significant monkey menace and that it hindered several operational activities of the airport.

