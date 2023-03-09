WATCH | PM Modi And Australian PM Do Lap Of Honour Before The Commencement Of Match

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese after arriving at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad did a lap of honour waving to over one lakh spectators, around the stadium. Both Prime Ministers gave test caps to India's and Australia's captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith respectively.

India - Australia: 75 years of Cricket relations

Celebrating the completion of 75 years of relations between both nations, PM Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese visited an exhibition gallery showcasing Indian cricket and its history at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A rich display of Indian culture was presented at the stadium ahead of the 4th Test match between India-Australia.

#INDvAUS | Australia win the toss and opt to bat first against India in the final Test match of the series; PM Modi meets Indian side before the test match.



Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/GsalMUSC9u March 9, 2023

The premier of both nations met the members of the Cricket teams of India and Australia. Both countries will contest in the fourth and the final test match of the Border - Gavaskar trophy. It's crucial for India to win the match to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.