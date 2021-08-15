On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a standing ovation to the Indian athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. These athletes were present at Delhi's Red Fort today. As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day on Sunday, August 15, PM Modi hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation. The PM had launched ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 74 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

PM Modi honours India's Tokyo Olympics medal winners

Addressing the nation, PM Modi in his speech said that the Olympians have made India proud in the Tokyo Olympics. In the Olympics, the youth generation has glorified India, he said while appealing to the citizens to applaud the achievement of athletes who have made the country proud.

Highlighting that there was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream, the PM said awareness regarding sports and fitness has now come within the country. "There was a time when sports wasn't considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," he said.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, along with two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Sunday. Around 240 Olympians, support staff, and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics

Apart from javelin champion Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has also got 2 silver and 4 bronze medals across 6 different sports categories. The silver medals were won by Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Mirabai Chanu in Wrestling (57 KG) and Weight Lifting (49 Kg Women) respectively. On the other hand, the bronze medals were won by PV Sindhu in Women’s Singles Badminton, Lovlina Borgohain in Women’s Welterweight Boxing, and Bajarang Punia in Wrestling (65 Kg). The Indian men's team also won a bronze in Hockey ending the 41-year wait. Overall, the total medal count of India stood at 7. Earlier in the 2012 London Games, 6 medals were won by India; in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 3 medals were won by India, and in the 2004 Athens Olympics, only 1 medal was won by India.

