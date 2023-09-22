WATCH: PM Modi Bows Down To Women Party Workers At Quota Bill Felicitation Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 22 arrived at the BJP headquarters to attend the 'Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram' to celebrate the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill. 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', the long-pending bill was passed in Rajya Sabha granting a 33% quota for women in legislative bodies late Thursday evening.

PM Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the party's women workers as they honoured him with bouquets and showered flowers upon him. A large number of women, including beneficiaries of several government schemes, were present at the party office to greet him.

PM Modi bows to women present at event

The women present at the event felicitated the Prime Minister with garland as he bowed down to seek their blessings.

BJP president JP Nadda and women Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani, and other party leaders also marked their presence on the occasion.

#WATCH | Women's Reservation Bill | Women felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi; PM bows before them to pay them respect. pic.twitter.com/mBQOkhtHUY — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

The saffron party's national president JP Nadda described the bill's passage as historic and credited Modi's foresight and resolve for the feat. He added that the Prime Minister has taken numerous steps to empower women.

"This is a very historic moment for all of us. We all have become eyewitnesses of this moment, it is our good fortune. We all were waiting for this moment for a long time. With foresight, unwavering determination and strong intentions, the Prime Minister has got the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Bill' passed on time," said Nadda.

Ahead of the programme, the BJP workers were seen singing, dancing and raising slogans in excitement outside the party headquarters. Taking inspiration from the 1978 Amitabh Bachahan’s iconic movie “Don”, the women workers of the saffron camp were heard singing “Jiska humein tha intezaar…” as they await Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at the BJP HQ in the national capital.

A woman worker celebrating outside BJP’s headquarters in the national capital said, "The Bill was awaited for 27 years. A historic era has begun. The Bill was passed in a golden era. It is a big day for the women of the country.”