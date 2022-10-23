Watch: PM Modi, CM Yogi Proudly Display Guinness Record Certificate For Record Diyas Lit

The holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday created a Guinness World record by lighting more than 15 lakh earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali. This feat was even more special as it was PM Modi's first Deepotsav in the temple town.

After the picturesque laser show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were seen proudly displaying the Guinness Record certificate for lighting up a record number of earthen lamps. 15,76,000 diyas adorned the Deepotsav celebrations.

On the eve of Deepawali, the Ram Janmabhoomi turned into a sparkling utopia with numerous diyas. Crackers lit up the skies of Ayodhya. The birthplace of Lord Ram witnessed a laser show as lakhs of earthen lamps lit up the Saryu river.

PM Modi offered 'aarti' on the banks of the river and also offered prayers to Ram Lalla.

Values inculcated by Lord Ram inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas': PM Modi

Addressing a gathering in Ayodha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Lord Ram's rule was the inspiration behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's "Sabka Saath, Sabja Vikas" motto.

"The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (collective effort, inclusive growth)," PM said.

The PM said Lord Ram's ideals are a beacon of light for individuals aspiring for a developed India in the next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals".

Asserting that an image of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita is inscribed on the original copy of the Constitution of India, he said, "That is another guarantee of our constitutional rights."

"We will have to reiterate our resolve. We have to learn as much as we can from Shri Ram," he said.

PM Modi also said he got the Lord's "darshan" due to his blessings. "I am happy that people of Ayodhya, entire UP and world are witnessing this event. As we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the determination like Lord Ram will take the country to new heights," he said referring to the Deepotsav celebrations.