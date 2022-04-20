WATCH: PM Modi Gives WHO Chief Dr Tedros Gujarati Name 'Tulsi Bhai'; Reveals Reason

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has a new name! The global leader can also be addressed as 'Tulsi Bhai' from now on.

The name was given to Ghebreyesus Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of hundreds of people. The leader adhered to the WHO Chief's request to give him a Gujarati name as they attended the Global AYUSH & Innovation Summit in Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was speaking about Ayurveda, in which Tulsi was considered as a important plant. The leader shared a fun-filled, informative and heartwarming anecdote at the event that ended up with Dr Tedros being named 'Tulsi Bhai.'

PM Modi said, "Today, I would like to share another good news with you. Director General of the WHO, Tedros, has been a good friend of mine.

"Whenever I meet him, he always tells me without fail, 'Modiji, whatever I am today (is because) Indian teachers taught me since childhood. Indian teachers have played a role in the important steps of my life and I feel very proud to be associated with India.'"

"When he met me today, he said, 'I have become a pakka Gujarati'. He told me, 'Please keep a Gujarati name for me.'"

"He kept reminding me on the stage today, 'Have you decided on a name for me?" So today, at Mahatma Gandhi's holy land, being a Gujarati, I give him the name, 'Tulsibhai'.

"Tulsi is that plant, which the younger generation has been forgetting, but over generations, it has been a tradition to keep the plant in Indian homes and worship it. It is a important of India's spiritual inheritance.

"You will be delighted to know that in our country, there is a big celebration for the marriage of Tulsi. Tulsi is associated with Ayurveda, and considering it was Gujarati, the name won't be possible without 'Bhai'.

"So considering your affection for Gujarat, and constant attempts to speak in the language and your respect to the Indian teachers, from the land of Mahatma, I feel special delight to address you as 'Tulsi bhai'.

From the land of Mahatma Gandhi, a Gujarati name has been given to my friend, @DrTedros. pic.twitter.com/jxWqZ9Ng6O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2022

WHO Chief speaks to audiences in Gujarati

It was the second day for the two leaders to come together at the same platform. They had launched WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar the day before. There, he had showed his love for Gujarati by addressing the crowd in Gujarati.