WATCH: PM Modi Halts Cavalcade To Make Way For Ambulance In Himachal's Chambi

In a heartwarming incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls, halted his cavalcade to make way for an ambulance in Chambi. The gesture won appreciation from across the nation.

In the video that has now emerged, the Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, stopped his convoy, following which an ambulance passed, After this, the PM continued his journey and waved at his followers standing in a large group by the road.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to let an Ambulance pass in Chambi, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/xn3OGnAOMT — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

PM Modi addresses mega rally in HP

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Kangra district and said on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh needs a stable and strong government of "double engine", and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam". PM Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre.

He said the Congress, the main challenger to the BJP's bid to retain power in the hill state, will only hamper development if it is elected to power in the state. Noting that the Congress is left with power in only two states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Modi asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development. It is the reports of internal feuds of the Congress which come out from there, he added.

There is so much anger against the Congress that people have not elected it to power in many states for decades after defeating it, PM Modi said, citing the examples of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others.

(With agency inputs)