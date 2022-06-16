WATCH: PM Modi Holds Roadshow, Receives Warm Welcome In Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 16, received a warm welcome from locals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi will preside over the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala for 2 days starting today.

#BREAKING | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Himachal Pradesh for 2-day visit, holds mega-roadshow



After Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi is scheduled to visit his home state Gujarat on June 18, Friday. He will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat to come up on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara, as per the state government.

It is to be noted that both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will go into elections later this year. And so, Prime Minister's state visit holds significance. Both Himachal along with Gujarat is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

#LIVE | PM Modi to preside over the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala for 2 days starting today



PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi has begun his two-day Himachal Pradesh visit starting Thursday, with a tour to Dharamshala. The Prime Minister arrived at a specially-created helipad at the police stadium in Dharamshala, where the state governor, Chief Minister, and Union minister Anurag Thakur welcomed him. Later on Friday evening, he will leave for Delhi.

This is PM Modi's second visit to the state in less than a month. On May 13, he visited Shimla to participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi was released during then.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparations for the PM visit. The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol. Jai Ram also reviewed the preparations for the roadshow and told reporters, "During the roadshow, various cultural groups wearing traditional outfits will welcome the prime minister with their musical instruments".

CM Thakur had also visited the venue of the All-India Chief Secretaries' conclave. Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other senior officers marked their presence in the meeting.

(Image: ANI)