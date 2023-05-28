Watch | PM Modi, LS Speaker Om Birla Perform Pooja At The Inauguration Of New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla on Sunday morning participated in the grand holy havan, which started with traditional Vedic mantras held by priests from Tamil Nadu, popularly known as Adheenams (heads of Hindu monasteries).

After havan, PM Modi was also seen bowing down as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the commencement of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The inauguration event of the new Parliament building that has started with an early morning havan and multi-faith prayers will be followed by the formal opening by PM Narendra Modi.

Before performing puja, PM Modi offered pushpanjali at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. As many as 25 political parties and dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers are expected to take part in the inauguration event.

PM Modi receives Sengol from Adheenams

PM Modi received the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before its installation in the new Parliament building.