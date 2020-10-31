WATCH: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute To Sardar Vallabhai Patel On National Unity Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. The day is also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. The Prime Minister attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on this occasion and administered the oath pledging to ensure the unity of the nation.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. He will address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie through video conference. The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.