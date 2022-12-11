Watch: PM Modi Plays The 'Dhol' During Nagpur Visit To Launch Mega Infra Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen playing a traditional drum during his visit to Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday, December 11. The PM was smiling as he played the 'dhol' along with a drum-player. Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a grand welcome as he arrived in the city to inaugurate the sixth Vande Bharat Express train.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi plays a traditional drum during his visit to Nagpur, Maharashtra today pic.twitter.com/grfI1M8Nmv — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022



The sixth Vande Bharat Express will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur.

The Prime Minister also bought a ticket for the Nagpur Metro and interacted with students as he travelled from Freedom Park to Khapri.

PM Modi launches mega projects in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vande Bharat Express -- India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities -- from Nagpur railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.



He also launched phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and flagged-off two metro trains -- from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line), and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) -- at Khapri Metro Station.



Officials told PTI that around 4,000 police personnel from different units are on security duty in Nagpur during the Prime Minister's visit.

PM Modi also launched phase-1 of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg which will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi. The Samruddhi Mahamarg will also connect to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Verul and Lonar.

The projects are part of the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti.

New international airport in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated AIIMS Nagpur.

The PM will also inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in Goa on during his visit to the coastal state where he will also address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress.

He will also virtually inaugurate a host of other projects, including the All India Institute of Ayurveda in North Goa's Dhargal, the National Institute of Unani medicine in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi’s Narela, they said.