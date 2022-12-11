Watch: PM Modi Purchases Ticket, Takes Metro Ride In Nagpur, Interacts With Students

Quick links:
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the sixth Vande Bharat Express train that will run between Maharashtra's Nagpur and Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station, he purchased the ticket and took a metro ride while interacting with students. PM Modi did so after inaugurating Phase-I of Nagpur Metro rail project and laying foundation stone for phase-II.
The Prime Minister took a ride on Nagpur Metro from Freedom Park to Khapri and interacted with students. Notably, PM Modi purchased his ticket at Freedom Park Station of the Nagpur Metro.
Vande Bharat Express - India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities, was flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, December 11, from Nagpur railway station in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
Key points to know about the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express
The Prime Minister also inaugurated phase-I of the Nagpur Metro and flagged off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station.
Around 4,000 police personnel from different units are on security duty in Nagpur during the Prime Minister's visit to the city on Sunday, officials told PTI
PM Modi also inaugurated Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. Espousing the Prime Minister's vision of integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects under PM Gati Shakti, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and tourist locations like Ajanta Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, etc.