Watch: PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of 'unforgettable Visit' After Inaugurating Chess Olympiad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad on Thursday. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a trip down the memory lane and shared a short video of his 'unforgettable visit' of Chennai.

Memories from Chennai!



Thank you for an unforgettable visit. pic.twitter.com/RDmFDbiZhN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by various artistes. Several musicians and percussionists performed all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium. PM Modi sported a shawl, designed with pattern resembling a chess board.

The event in Chennai's Nehru Stadium began with a showcase of Tamil Nadu's historical, economic and political history before shifting to performances from various artistes. The event included the screening of a dance song 'Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess'.

All the eight forms of Indian classical dance, Kathak, Odissi, Kuchupudi, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Manipuri, Sattriya and Bharathanatyam were performed. People who gathered for the inaugural event also reveled in the musical treat of Chennai-based musician Lydian Nadhaswaram.

Later, PM Modi took the stage at the event to deliver his speech at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur addressed the audience.

Tamil Nadu is home to the finest minds: PM Modi

While addressing the gathering during the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad, PM Modi said, "This is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in the place of origin, in India. It's coming to Asia for the first time in 3 decades, with the highest number of countries taking part."

"The place at which this chess olympiad is happening is most fitting. There are many temples in Tamil Nadu with beautiful sculptures that represent different sports. Sports have always been considered divine in our culture. In fact, in Tamil Nadu, you will find a temple of Chaturangvallabanthar. This temple in Thirupoovanur has an interesting story related to chess. Even God played the game of chess with a princess, naturally, Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse in India. It has produced many of India's grandmasters. It is home to the finest minds, vibrant culture, and the oldest language in the world, Tamil," PM Modi said.

This is the first time in history that India is hosting the Chess Olympiad. The 44th Chess Olympiad was originally slated to take place in Russia, but after Moscow launched a war on Ukraine in February, it was moved to India.