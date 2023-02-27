Watch | PM Modi's Unique Gesture Of Paying Respect To BS Yediyurappa On His 80th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Karnataka's Shivamogga public rally honoured former state CM and BJP veteran leader BS Yediyurappa by showcasing a unique gesture. This happened during the Prime Minister's visit to the state on Monday where he inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal and laid the foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.

PM Modi's unique way of honouring BS Yediyurappa

On his arrival, Prime Minister Modi greeted the former Karnataka CM on stage where both were seen sharing warm shake hands. While addressing the public rally, PM Modi stated that other than the infrastructural boost, this day has another special reason to celebrate as it is Yediyurappa's 80th birthday. He wished for the veteran leader's long life and hailed him for his humility even after achieving success.

PM Modi said, "Today is special for one more reason. It's the birthday of Karnataka's popular leader BS Yediyurappa. I pray for his long life. He has dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the poor and farmers. His recent speech at the K'taka Assembly last week is an inspiration for everyone leading a public life"

He added, "Even after reaching the heights of success, how there should be humility in one's behaviour- this speech of BS Yediyurappa and his life has always been inspiring for people like us and even for generations to come. 50 years of public life and his youth dedicated towards his ideology".

Prime Minister Modi then came up with a unique idea to pay respect to the senior BJP leader Yediyurappa on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The PM said, "I would like to request everyone, to take out their mobile phones, switch on the flashlights and wave them in honour of Yediyurappa".

Without wasting any time, following the prime minister's instructions, the people present at the rally took out their phones and switched on their flashlights while Yediyurappa thanked people with joined hands. Shabash! PM Modi hailed the supporters and then raised 'Bharat Maata ki Jai' slogans which later echoed at the rally.